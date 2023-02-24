A spirited counterattack from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues went in vain as Australia entered their seventh Women's T20 World Cup final with a five-run win over India in the first semifinal at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After Australia's big players stepped up to make 172/4, India's top three aggregated only 15 runs among themselves. Harmanpreet and Jemimah rose to the occasion by making 52 and 43 respectively while spearheading the chase with a brilliant 69-run stand of 41 balls.

But the duo falling in 4.2 overs post the ten-over mark meant India could never recover from it and ended up at 167/8 in 20 overs, falling so close yet so far, once again. India would also look at their sloppy fielding efforts and dropping two crucial chances apart from conceding 61 runs in the last five overs.

Harmanpreet was emotional after the heartbreaking loss and came out with glasses during the post-match presentation.

"I don't want my country to see my crying, hence I am wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won't let out nation down like this again," Harmanpreet said after the match.

In chasing 173, India didn't have a great start. Shafali Verma has trapped lbw while trying to flick off Megan Schutt. Smriti Mandhana was rapped on pads in front of stumps while going for a cut-off Ashleigh Gardner. A horrible mix-up saw Yastika Bhatia run out, leaving India at 28/3.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues then joined hands to keep India alive. However, both fell in quick succession, Harman to a bizarre run-out that saw her bat jammed to the ground. Harmanpreet rued her run-out and said that luck was not on her side.

"Can't feel unluckier than this. We got the momentum back with Jemi. To lose from here, we weren't expecting this. (Tears - why?) The way I got run out, can't be unluckier than that. Putting the effort was important and we were happy to go to the last ball. We wanted to fight till the last ball. Today we wanted to chase too, so that was fine when they chose to bat. Even after losing first two wickets, we knew we had a good batting line-up," Harmanpreet said.

(With Inputs From IANS)