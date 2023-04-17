Don't You Ever Say Sorry To Me Or Anyone: DC Coach Ponting Opens Up After Fifth Loss Against RCB

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting appreciated the team for their efforts even after 5th consecutive defeat.

New Delhi: In absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner is leading Delhi Capitals but the team is struggling to come together as a unit. The Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table and are in the middle of their loosing streak.

Even though, Delhi's coach Ricky Ponting is a three-time World Cup winner, former India opener Virender Sehwag felt that coach Ponting is to be blamed for such extremely unfortunate season.

Whereas, Ponting appeared positive when he tried to lift the morale of the team after their 23-run defeat to RCB.

"Good, really good bowling performance. They challenged us early; they got off to a flier. Our attitude and commitment came back, we dragged it back. Kuldeep, where are you mate? Disappointed last game, weren't you? You actually said sorry to me at the end of the game. So mate, don't you ever say sorry to me or anyone for what happens on the cricket field. What I want you to do is bounce back strong and today with 2/23 off four, it was an outstanding spell of bowling. Well done," Ponting said with DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in attendance.

Motivating the whole team, he further said that Lalit Yadav who kept things tight with the ball and finished with 1/29, and reserved top praises for all-rounders Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh.

"Lalit, I thought you did a good job with the ball as well buddy. Two sixes in that one over otherwise the reason we bought you in today was to bowl those hard overs in the Powerplay, just outside it, and you did a great job as well. Axar you were also great. 1/25 off three and our golden boy Mitchell Marsh, who picks up 2/18 of his couple overs as well. So well done," added Ponting.