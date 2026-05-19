Double injury blow for Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians as THESE stars ruled out

Mumbai Indians have been hit by two injury setbacks at a crucial stage of the IPL 2026 season, with Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The five-time champions are entering the final phase of the league stage and will now have to finish the season without two important squad members. Mumbai are also expected to announce replacements soon in accordance with IPL rules.

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De Kock suffers wrist injury

De Kock has been ruled out after picking up a tendon injury in his left wrist before Mumbai Indians’ home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter had enjoyed a strong campaign with the bat this season after being bought for Rs 1 crore at the IPL auction. One of the highlights of his season was a brilliant century against Punjab Kings before the injury cut short his campaign ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Raj Bawa also ruled out

Young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has also been sidelined after suffering a ligament tear in the thumb of his right hand during Mumbai’s previous match against Punjab Kings.

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The franchise confirmed that both players will continue their rehabilitation from home under the supervision of the Mumbai Indians medical staff.

“Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season. Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Important matches ahead for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday before ending their league-stage campaign against Rajasthan Royals on May 24.

With the playoff race still tight, Mumbai will hope the absence of De Kock and Bawa does not hurt their momentum heading into the final games of the season.