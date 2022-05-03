New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to wish Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami on the occasion of Eid. Shami and Siraj are currently playing in the IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

‘Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Shami has been brilliant with the new ball for Gujarat Titans, who are on a roll at the moment, leading the latest IPL 2022 points table.

Siraj, however, has been impressive in patches for Bangalore, who are currently fifth in the points table.

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Punjab Kings today ( May 3, 2022) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their next match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, May 4 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli against CSK as the former RCB captain showed glimpses of his past form by registering his first fifty in IPL 2022.