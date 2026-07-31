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  • DPL 2026: Anuj Rawat aims for winning start as Purani Dilli 6 captain ahead of Central Delhi Kings clash

DPL 2026: Anuj Rawat aims for winning start as Purani Dilli 6 captain ahead of Central Delhi Kings clash

Purani Dilli 6 captain Anuj Rawat is confident of a strong start in the Delhi Premier League 2026 after an intense pre-season. The franchise begins its campaign against Central Delhi Kings on Friday.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 31, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat Eyes Winning Start in DPL 2026

Wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat has expressed excitement over leading Purani Dilli 6 in Delhi Premier League (DPL) season three, starting on Friday, adding the side is eager to start their campaign on a winning note and that they have left no stone unturned in its preparations leading up to their tournament opener against Central Delhi Kings.

Purani Dilli 6 will take on Central Delhi Kings in the opening match of the league at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday evening.

We have had around 15 to 16 practice sessions leading up to the tournament, and the intensity and commitment shown by every player has been outstanding.

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The squad has prepared really well, and everyone is looking forward to stepping onto the field. It is a proud moment for me to lead Purani Dilli 6, and I am ready for the responsibility. We have a talented group with the right mix of experience and youth, and our focus is on playing positive cricket, giving our best in every game, and starting the tournament with a victory,” said Rawat in a statement by the franchise.

Purani Dilli 6 banking on balanced squad for new season

After weeks of rigorous preparation, the franchise enters the third edition of the league boasting a balanced squad that blends seasoned domestic performers with emerging young talent. Purani Dilli 6 also has wrist-spinner Digvesh Rathi and young pacer Udhav Mohan, who won the U-19 World Cup earlier this year with the Indian team, in their ranks.

Owner Akash Nangia confident after strong preparations

Backing the team to make an impact right from the opening clash, Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia expressed complete faith in the squad’s readiness, especially after they finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2025 season.

The wait is finally over, and everyone associated with Purani Dilli 6 is excited to get the season underway. We have worked hard over the past few weeks to build a strong and balanced squad, and the players have shown tremendous commitment during our preparations. We are confident that the team is ready for the challenge ahead. Our goal is to play fearless, competitive cricket and make our supporters proud,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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