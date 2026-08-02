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DPL 2026: Ayush Doseja, bowlers star as West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs

Ayush Doseja, bowlers star as West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 02, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Published On Aug 02, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 02, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs

DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs

Stand-in skipper Ayush Doseja’s classy 84 was well complemented by Mayank Gusain’s all-round display as defending champions West Delhi Lions launched their campaign with a 19-run victory over New Delhi Tigers in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Doseja led from the front with a 52-ball 84, studded with 10 boundaries and two maximums, while Gusain provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 35-ball 46 to push West Delhi to a competitive 170/5 after being sent in to bat.

Harsh Doseja fifty, Gusain’s late blitz seal West Delhi Lions win

In reply, the Tigers were restricted after a top-order collapse saw them reduced to 28 for 4 inside the Powerplay. Despite a late surge from Manish Sehrawat (51 off 26 balls), the Tigers fell short as Kulwant Khejroliya (3-25) and Manan Bhardwaj (3-20) triggered key breakthroughs to seal the game.

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Early on, West Delhi found themselves in a spot of bother after openers Krish Yadav and Ankit Kumar fell cheaply to Pradyuman Sanan and Hrithik Shokeen respectively. However, Doseja anchored the innings brilliantly, stitching crucial partnerships with Vikas Rana and Gusain. After that, Gusain unleashed four massive sixes in the death overs to shift the momentum decisively in West Delhi’s favour.

Manan Sehrawat’s fighting fifty goes in vain as West Delhi Lions defend 170 successfully

The Tigers’ chase never really got off the ground. Aryan Sharma (31) and Vaibhav Rawal (31) tried to steady the ship with a 41-run stand, but spinner Bhardwaj turned the game on its head with a double strike in two balls – removing Sharma and sending Shokeen back for a golden duck.

Sehrawat gave West Delhi a brief scare with a blistering half-century – 51 hit off 26 balls, but the defending champions held their nerve in the closing stages. Besides Khejroliya and Bhardwaj’s three-wicket hauls, Gusain and Shubham Dubey picked up two wickets apiece to round off a dominant team effort.

Brief Scores: West Delhi Lions 170/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Doseja 84, Mayank Gusain 46 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 2-24) beat New Delhi Tigers 151 in 20 overs (Manan Sehrawat 51, Aryan Sharma 31; Kulwant Khejroliya 3/25, Manan Bhardwaj 3/20) by 19 runs.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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