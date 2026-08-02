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DPL 2026: Purani Dilli 6 look to return to winning ways against West Delhi Lions

DPL 2026: Purani Dilli 6 look to return to winning ways against West Delhi Lions. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 02, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Published On Aug 02, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 02, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Purani Dilli 6 aim to bounce back against West Delhi Lions

Purani Dilli 6 aim to bounce back against West Delhi Lions

An upbeat Purani Dilli 6 will be eager to bounce back from their narrow opening-game loss and open their account in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) when they face defending champions West Delhi Lions in their second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Despite suffering a four-wicket defeat to Central Delhi Kings in a high-scoring tournament opener, Purani Dilli 6 took several positives from the clash, chief among them being skipper Anuj Rawat’s brilliant unbeaten century.

Century gives Rawat confidence despite team’s defeat

With his side placed at a precarious 30/3, Rawat joined hands with Dev Lakra for a sparkling 132-run stand to guide his team to a formidable 202/4. Although a victory eluded them, the display underlined the squad’s batting depth and its potential to shine in coming games.

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Looking ahead to their next challenge, skipper Rawat stated that the team’s atmosphere remains upbeat and focused. “Personally, I am happy with the way I batted and it’s always special to score a century.

Of course, it would have felt even better if the team had won the match because, in the end, team success matters the most. The good thing is that I am in good rhythm, and I want to carry this form into the next game,” he said in a statement by the franchise on Sunday.

Rawat backs team to play fearless cricket against West Delhi Lions

He also revealed that the squad has already addressed its weak links and is ready to adopt an aggressive approach in their upcoming clash. “The dressing room is positive, and everyone believes we played a lot of good cricket in the first match. There were plenty of positives to take away, and we have worked on the areas where we can improve.

We are fully focused on the match against West Delhi Lions and are determined to put in a strong all-round performance. The aim is simple to play fearless cricket and get our first win of the season,” added Rawat.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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