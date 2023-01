Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 2022: BAW vs TVH Dream11 Team Prediction, Warriors vs Splashers: Captain, Vice-Ca

My Dream11 Team Warriors vs Splashers Dream11 Team Prediction BAW vs TVH 2022: Best players list of Warriors vs Splashers, Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Splashers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Barana Auto Warriors & The valley Hikers will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: 12:00 AM IST, 7 January

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

BAW vs TVH My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin (C)

Batsmen: Kurtney Anselm, John Fabien, Clemenson LeBlanc, Jesse Marcellin

All-rounders: Mervin Matthew (VC), Kyle Cabey, Kevin James

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James

BAW vs TVH Probable XI

Barana Aute Warriors (BAW): Jervin Gian Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Sherwin Labassiere, Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Joel Mingo, Junior Henry, Erwin Burton, Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Fabien Benjamin

The valley Hikers (TVH): Rick James, GD Pope(C), K Cabey, Brian Joseph, A Antoine, Kyron Phillip, Kevin James, Sherlon George, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Elton Mark