Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 2022: CRD vs TVH Dream11 Team Prediction, Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers: Captain,

Start Time: 09:30 PM IST

Start Time: 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

CRD vs TVH My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: S George

Batsmen: G Pope, A Athanaze, B Joseph, K Cabey

All-rounders: L Boucher, D Nedd, J Alexander

Bowlers: J James, M Joseph, A Antoine

CRD vs TVH Probable XI

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD): Alick Athanaze (c), Jedd Joseph, Jahseon Alexander, Darron Nedd, Micah Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Oswald George, Lee Louisy, Yawani Regis (wk), Leniko Boucher, Jesse Marcellin.

The valley Hikers (TVH): Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Gidron Pope, Delaney Alexander, Odiamar Honore, Brian Joseph, Sherlon George (wk), Jaiden Joseph, Alex Antoine, Kyron Phillip, Jamie James.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.