<span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>My Dream11 Team Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Auto Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction SSS vs BAW 2022</strong></span>: Best players list of Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Auto Warriors, Reef Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Reef Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Barana Auto Warriors &amp; Titou Gorge Splashers will take place at 12:00 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>SSS vs BAW My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicket-keeper: </strong>Jervin Gian Benjamin <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen:</strong> Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Stephan Pascal <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounder:</strong> Sadrack Descartes, Gilon Tyson, Kurtney Anselm, Shane Shillingford <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers: </strong>Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Redhead Nicklaus <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>SSS vs BAW Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS): </strong>Stephan Pascal, Sadrack Descartes, Casimir Benjamin, Kershaskie Lewis, Shane Shilligford, Jason Parris, Redhead Nicklaus, Kishawn Viville, Adrien Matthews, Kimiah Straun, and Kirsten Casimir. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Barana Auto Warriors (BAW): </strong>Mervin Matthew, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Junior Henry, Delroy Liverpool, Gilon Tyson, Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Kurtney Anselm, Sherwin Labassiere, Erwin Burton, and Johnnel Eugene. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;