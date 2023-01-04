<span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>My Dream11 Team Sunrisers vs Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction SSS vs TVH 2022</strong></span>: Best players list of Sunrisers vs Hikers, Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Sari Sar Sunrisers vs The Valley Hikers Heat will take place at 6:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>SSS vs TVH My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicket- Keeper:</strong> Casimir Benjamin <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen:</strong> Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Dionnie Rolle <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounder:</strong> Delaney Alexander, Kevin James, Jaiden James <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowler:</strong> Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun, Jamie James, Elton Mark <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">SSS vs TVH Probable XI</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS):</strong> Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Dionnie Rolle, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun, Kishawn Viville. <p></p> <p></p><strong>The Valley Hikers (TVH):</strong> Rick James, Gidron Pope, Kyle Cabey, Sherlon George, Delaney Alexander, Odiamar Honore, Kevin James, Jaiden James, Jamie James, Kyron Phillip, Elton Mark. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.</strong>