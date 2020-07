Dream11 Emirates DT10 Tournament Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Full Squads, Sche

Dream11 Emirates D10 League 2020 LIVE Streaming Details

With cricket resuming slowly but surely, Emirates D10 League 2020 is next and it starts on 24 July in UAE – at two UAE venues, the ICC Academy Ground and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Six teams will take part in the two-week tournament. Each team will face each other twice to secure the top 4 spots. These four teams will then lock horns in playoffs, similar to IPL format. Here is all you need to know.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Emirates D10 League 2020

When: From July 24 to August 7

Venue: the ICC Academy Ground and Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Where to Stream Online in India: Cricket Gateway App and website.

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 24, Friday ICC Academy Ground

Dubai vs ECB Blues at 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman at 06:00 PM

Sharjah vs Fujairah at 08:00 PM

Dubai vs Ajman at 10:00 PM

July 25, Saturday ICC Academy Ground

Ajman vs Sharjah at 04:00 PM

ECB Blues vs Fujairah at 06:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM

Fujairah vs Dubai at 10:00 PM

July 26, Sunday ICC Academy Ground

Ajman vs Fujairah at 04:00 PM

Dubai vs Sharjah at 06:00 PM

Ajman vs ECB Blues at 08:00 PM

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi at 10:00 PM

July 29, Wednesday ICC Academy Ground

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah at 04:00 PM

Ajman vs Dubai at 06:00 PM

Fujairah vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM

Dubai vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM

July 30, Thursday ICC Academy Ground

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi at 04:00 PM

ECB Blues vs Ajman at 06:00 PM

Dubai vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM

August 2, Sunday ICC Academy Ground

ECB Blues vs Fujairah at 06:00 PM

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi at 08:00 PM

Sharjah vs ECB Blues at 10:00 PM

August 3, Monday ICC Academy Ground

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai at 06:00 PM

ECB Blues vs Sharjah at 08:00 PM

Fujairah vs Ajman at 10:00 PM

August 5, Wednesday Dubai Cricket Stadium

ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi at 06:00 PM

Dubai vs Fujairah at 08:00 PM

Ajman vs Sharjah at 10:00 PM

August 6, Thursday Dubai Cricket Stadium

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi at 06:00 PM

Playoff 1: 1st GS vs 2nd GS at 08:00 PM

Eliminator: 3rd GS vs 4th GS at 10:00 PM

August 7, Friday Dubai Cricket Stadium

Playoff 2: Loser PF1 vs Winner Eliminator at 05:00 PM

Playoff 2: Winner PF1 vs Winner PF2 at 07:30 PM

Emirates D10 Squads

ECB Blues: Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Vritya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Dubai: Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez, Usman Munir, Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull

Abu Dhabi: Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Vinayak Vijayan, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza

Ajman: Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar, Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh

Sharjah: Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali, Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Fujairah Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee