Check Dream11 Team India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Australia tour of India 2020 There could not have been a better climax to the three-match ODI series between the big two teams in world cricket at the moment. While Australia thumped hosts India in Mumbai, it was the Virat Kohli-led side that bounced back in Rajkot. And now, the two teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they meet for the final time in the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The three-match series was billed as a showdown between two heavyweights and it has lived up to that. Both the teams have been able to showcase why they are best in the business in the present times.

In the first ODI at Wankhede, Australia simply overpowered Team India, winning the match by 10 wickets. Aaron Finch and David Warner scored unbeaten centuries as they chased down the total of 255 with the utmost ease. The defeat not only hurt the Indian team badly, but it also made them re-think their strategy and what augurs best for the team.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Alex Carey, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Ashton Agar, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb

