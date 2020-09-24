In what comes as a good news for IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals, their star allrounder Ben Stokes is likely to be available from the first week of October, according to a report. It was feared that RR may have to go through IPL 2020 without Stokes who is in New Zealand with his ailing father. <p></p> <p></p>According to <em>Gulf News</em>, Stokes may arrive in UAE by early October and could be part of 10 IPL matches. <p></p> <p></p>Stokes left a series against Pakistan at home midway after being granted leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board on compassionate grounds. His father Ged has been diagnosed with brain cancer, a news that left the England allrounder sleepless. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, Stokes began practising in New Zealand raising hopes he's getting himself ready for the IPL which got underway from September 19 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>RR though began their campaign on an excellent note as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring affair. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, another RR star Jos Buttler is likely to start practising from Thursday after completing his mandatory quarantine period. He arrived with his family in a separate flight meaning he had to miss RR's season opener. <p></p> <p></p>RR fans will be salivating at the option of all their star overseas cricketers available for selection considering the show they put up without Stokes and Buttler against a strong CSK. <p></p> <p></p>RR will next take the field on September 27 in Sharjah when they take on Kings XI Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;