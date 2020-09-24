In what comes as a good news for IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals, their star allrounder Ben Stokes is likely to be available from the first week of October, according to a report. It was feared that RR may have to go through IPL 2020 without Stokes who is in New Zealand with his ailing father.

According to Gulf News, Stokes may arrive in UAE by early October and could be part of 10 IPL matches.

Stokes left a series against Pakistan at home midway after being granted leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board on compassionate grounds. His father Ged has been diagnosed with brain cancer, a news that left the England allrounder sleepless.

Recently, Stokes began practising in New Zealand raising hopes he’s getting himself ready for the IPL which got underway from September 19 in the UAE.

RR though began their campaign on an excellent note as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring affair.

Meanwhile, another RR star Jos Buttler is likely to start practising from Thursday after completing his mandatory quarantine period. He arrived with his family in a separate flight meaning he had to miss RR’s season opener.

RR fans will be salivating at the option of all their star overseas cricketers available for selection considering the show they put up without Stokes and Buttler against a strong CSK.

RR will next take the field on September 27 in Sharjah when they take on Kings XI Punjab.