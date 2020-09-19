Ben Stokes – who is recently in New Zealand has started training – is likely to join Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League in UAE. Stokes – who is among the most expensive players of the league – is currently with his father, Gerard, in Christchurch. Stokes – who was playing for England against Pakistan – pulled out of the series against Australia when he was informed about his father suffering from brain cancer.

After a mandatory 14-day isolation period in the first week of September, Stokes reached Christchurch and reports claimed that he would miss the entire IPL season, which would have been a massive setback for the Rajasthan Royals.

Stokes was at the nets bowling and he shared a video to give an update to his fans.

Stokes getting back for the Royals will serve as a major boost for the Steve Smith-led franchise.

Speaking to PTI a couple of weeks back, an official had said that the franchise knows Stokes’ priorities and will hold talks at the right time.

“It is only logical that if he has just completed his quarantine, he would not be available for the first part of the IPL and that is completely understandable. The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not a priority at the moment. Let him spend quality family time and any discussions on his availability can happen only after that,” Stokes had said.

After landing in UAE, he will have to self-isolate him for six days after which he has to clear three COVID tests before being available for the franchise.