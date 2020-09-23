KKR vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2020 campaign today. They will face defending champions Mumbai Indians who are hurt after having lost the season opener to Chennai Super Kings. KKR have shored up their batting and bowling for the current season with a new coaching staff, led by Brendon McCullum, installed to bring home a third IPL title. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik says he’s happy to be facing a team of MI’s calibre early on but one thing must be on his mind – his team’s awful record against MI. So far in 25 meeting between the two, it’s Mumbai who have won 19 times while KKR have tasted victory just six times. But MI have had a poor start to the tournament and especially their fielding came under fire.

WEATHER FORECAST

Expect another hot day with temperature swinging between a high of 38 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius. And it’s going to be humid as well. Phew.

KKR vs MI PITCH REPORT

Bowlers have been the one decided the fate in Abu Dhabi. The grass covering has helped seamers. No wonder barring Sharjah, the other three matches have seen middling scores.

KKR vs MI TOSS

Win toss, field first. That’s been the mantra for teams so far here. Dew has played its part too. So expect the trend to continue.

KKR vs MI Fantasy Tips

Sunil Narine (captain), Rahul Chahar (vice-captain), Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI

KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

MI XI Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult