Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is staring at becoming the first India cricketer to hit 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli, who will be leading RCB against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2020 match in Dubai today, needs just 10 runs to achieve the milestone.

And judging by his performance against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Kohli should get to the mark tonight itself.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Kohli even though his team has won three out of its four matches so far to be placed third in the IPL points table.

Before the game against RR, Kohli had scored 14, 1 and 3 in his first three innings and not hit even a single boundary.

However, against RR, he roared back to form with an unbeaten 72 off 53 as he lead the to a successful chase of 155 in Abi Dhabi. His innings was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

In IPL history, Kohli is the leading run-getter with 5,502 runs in 181 matches so far. He has hit five centuries and 37 fifties as well and averages 37.68.

In the list of all-time leading run-getters in T20 history, Kohli finds himself at the seventh spot. The list is led by West Indian Chris Gayle who has made 13296 runs in 404 matches followed by Kieron Pollard who has 10370 runs in 517 matches. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik completes the top-three with 9926 runs in 392 matches.

Besides, Kohli has also hit 487 boundaries and 192 sixes in IPL so far.

If he hits six more sixes, Kohli will become the 6th player in IPL history to do so.

After ending his rut, Kohli had said he both loves and hates this game.

“It’s a funny game you know. It’s an amazing game,” Kohli had said. “I was telling Jos Buttler when I was batting in there, ‘I love this game and I hate it too’.

He continued, “It’s something that you need to understand as a player. When you play so much of cricket, you do feel like at times you’re not in control of what you want to do. But more than that, you feel disappointed when the team’s not doing well.”