My Dream11 Team Sunrisers vs Divers Dream11 Team Prediction SSS vs CRD 2022: Best players list of Sunrisers vs Divers, Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Sunrisers vs Divers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Roseau

SSS vs CRD My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Casimir Benjamin, Leniko Boucher.

Batsmen: Jason Paris, Kershaskie Lewis, Alick Athanaze.

All-rounder: Sadrack Descartes, Jahseon Alexander, Shane Shillingford.

Bowler: Abishai Etienne, Darron Nedd, Redhead Nicklaus.

SSS vs CRD Probable XI

SSS: Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun.

CRD: Oswald George, Jesse Marcellin, Micah Joseph, Sherquan Toussaint, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jedd Joseph, Yawani Regis, Lee Louisy, Jahseon Alexander, Alick Athanaze, Darron Nedd.