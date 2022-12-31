<strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">My Dream11 Team Sunrisers vs Divers Dream11 Team Prediction SSS vs CRD 2022:</span></strong> Best players list of Sunrisers vs Divers, Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Sunrisers vs Divers will take place at 09:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 9:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Roseau <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>SSS vs CRD My Dream11 Team</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicket-keeper:</strong> Casimir Benjamin, Leniko Boucher. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen:</strong> Jason Paris, Kershaskie Lewis, Alick Athanaze. <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounder:</strong> Sadrack Descartes, Jahseon Alexander, Shane Shillingford. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowler:</strong> Abishai Etienne, Darron Nedd, Redhead Nicklaus. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>SSS vs CRD Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>SSS</strong>: Casimir Benjamin, Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun. <p></p> <p></p><strong>CRD</strong>: Oswald George, Jesse Marcellin, Micah Joseph, Sherquan Toussaint, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jedd Joseph, Yawani Regis, Lee Louisy, Jahseon Alexander, Alick Athanaze, Darron Nedd.