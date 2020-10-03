Dream11 NOR vs CEP Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Northern vs Central Punjab, Match 7 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 3, 3:30 PM IST Saturday

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Predictions 7th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: The seventh match of Pakistan’s domestic T20 tournament will be held between Northern and Central Punjab. On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by eight wickets and then Sindh defeated Central Punjab by seven wickets.

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 3rd Match between Northern and Central Punjab will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

NOR vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Shadab Khan (captain), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Haris Rauf, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, Abid Ali, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Abdullah Shafiq, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Nawaz

Northern vs Central Punjab Full Squads

Northern: Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

Central Punjab: Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Bilal Asif, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Ali Shan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Ahmed Bashir

