<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand XI vs India A 1st Warm-up Match, 2020 India tour of New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Match NZ-XI vs IND-A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln 03:30 AM January 17:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India will kickstart their campaign against hosts New Zealand in a two-match warm-up series. It is a good opportunity for the young guns from India to get a feel of the conditions and get among the runs so that the selectors take notice. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between New Zealand XI vs India A will take place at 03:00 AM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 03:30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong> Dane Cleaver <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen </strong> Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, <strong>Mayank Agarwal (C)</strong>, Jack Boyle, Katene Clarke <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders Sean Solia (VC)</strong>, Daryl Mitchell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Andrew Hazeldine <p></p><h2>NZ-XI vs IND-A Predicted XI:</h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand XI:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Finn Allen, Katene Clarke, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell (C), Sean Solia, Jakob Bhula, Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (C), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND-A Dream11 Team/ NZ-XI Dream11 Team/ India A Dream11 Team/ New Zealand XI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>