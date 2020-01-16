Dream11 Prediction and Tips

New Zealand XI vs India A 1st Warm-up Match, 2020 India tour of New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NZ-XI vs IND-A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln 03:30 AM January 17:

India will kickstart their campaign against hosts New Zealand in a two-match warm-up series. It is a good opportunity for the young guns from India to get a feel of the conditions and get among the runs so that the selectors take notice.

TOSS The toss between New Zealand XI vs India A will take place at 03:00 AM (IST).

Time: 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Dane Cleaver

Batsmen Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jack Boyle, Katene Clarke

All-Rounders Sean Solia (VC), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Andrew Hazeldine

NZ-XI vs IND-A Predicted XI:

New Zealand XI:

Finn Allen, Katene Clarke, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell (C), Sean Solia, Jakob Bhula, Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom.

India A:

Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (C), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier.

