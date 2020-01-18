Dream11 Prediction and Tips

New Zealand XI vs India A 2nd Warm-up Match, 2020 India tour of New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NZ-XI vs IND-A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln 03:30 AM January 19:

India A began their campaign against New Zealand XI in style as they won the 1st T20 by 92 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 92 as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-centuries to help the visiting team to finish with a mammoth 279/8.

Khaleel Ahmed picked up four wickets as well as India completed a convincing win. India would like to continue the winning momentum when they lock hoe=rns in the second warm-up game.

TOSS The toss between New Zealand XI vs India A will take place at 03:00 AM (IST).

Time: 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Dane Cleaver

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jack Boyle, Shubman Gill (VC)

All-Rounders Sean Solia, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya (VC)

Bowlers Theo van Woerkom, Zak Gibson, Rahul Chahar

NZ-XI vs IND-A Predicted XI:

New Zealand XI:

Finn Allen, Katene Clarke, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell (C), Sean Solia, Jakob Bhula, Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom.

India A:

Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (C), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier.

SQUADS:

New Zealand XI:

Jack Boyle, Jakob Bhula, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Katene Clarke, Daryl Mitchell (C), Dane Cleaver (WK), Sean Solia, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zak Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine.

India A:

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND-A Dream11 Team/ NZ-XI Dream11 Team/ India A Dream11 Team/ New Zealand XI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.