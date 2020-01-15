<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ireland tour of West Indies 2020, Probable Playing 11, 1st T20I Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's Match WI vs IRE at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Two out of the three games in the ODI series between West Indies and Ireland were all one-way traffic. The visitors got close in the second ODI but couldn't hold onto their nerve under pressure. Thus, it resulted in a whitewash for them. However, they'd hope that things would get different with a change in the format. T20s can be quite unpredictable at times and it is much easier to pull off upsets in this format of the game. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 10:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper </strong> <strong>Nicholas Pooran (captain)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen </strong> Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, <strong>Paul Stirling (vice-captain)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Boyd Rankin <p></p><h2>WI vs IRE Predicted XI:</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford/Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), Simi Singh/Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell/Craig Young, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin <p></p><h2>WI vs IRE SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>