Dream11 Prediction and Tips

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ireland tour of West Indies 2020, Probable Playing 11, 3rd ODI Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's Match WI vs IRE at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada: West Indies have registered victories in the opening two matches of the three-match series to already take an unassailable 2-0 lead and pocket the series. The third and final match is of academic interest only. However, the second ODI did turn out to be a close affair with West Indies winning by one wicket with one delivery to spare. They would be aiming for a clean sweep while for Ireland, a win here will come as a much-needed confidence booster ahead of the three-match T20I series that follows the ODIs.

TOSS - The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

My Dream11 Team

Evin Lewis (captain), Simi Singh (vice-captain), Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Kieron Pollard, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs IRE SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum.