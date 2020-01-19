<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies vs Ireland 3rd T20I, Ireland tour of West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Match WI vs IRE at Warner Park in St Kitts 03:30 AM January 20:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>After beating hosts West Indies in the first T20I by six runs, Ireland came into the second game with a chance of creating history. That did not happen as rain played spoilsport. Now, West Indies have a chance to draw level in the decider. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 03:00 AM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 03:30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Warner Park in St Kitts <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong> Nicolas Pooran <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters </strong> <strong>Shimron Hetmyer (C)</strong>, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders-</strong> Dwayne Bravo, <strong>Gareth Delany (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Sheldon Cottrell, George Dockrell, Joshua Little <p></p><h2>WI vs IRE Predicted XI:</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford/Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), Simi Singh/Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell/Craig Young, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin <p></p><h2>WI vs IRE SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>