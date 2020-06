Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Online Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Stream Online, India Timings,

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast LIVE Streaming Details

Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictiors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Online Cricket Live Streaming Details

Tournament: Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Dates: From June 23 to July 8, 2020

Where to Watch Online: FanCode

On TV: Not available in India.

FULL Fixtures (Time in IST)

June 23: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City at 10:00 PM

June 24: Mabouya Constrictior vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

June 24: Babonneu Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood at 10:00 PM

June 25: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

July 25: Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mabouya Constrictior at 10:00 PM

June 26: Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries at 12:00 AM

June 26: Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at 10:00 PM

June 27: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

June 27: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictior at 10:00 PM

June 28: Babboneu Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at 12:00 AM

June 28: Mabouya Constrictior vs South Castries at 10:00 PM

June 29: Central Castries Mindhood vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

June 29: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars at 10:00 PM

June 30: Babboneu Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders at 12:00 AM

June 30: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals 10:00 PM

July 1: Soufriere Sulphur City vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

July 1: Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries at 10:00 PM

July 2: Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

July 2: South Castries vs Soufriere Sulphur City 10:00 PM

July 3: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindhood at 12:00 AM

Super Four

July 3: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B at 10:00 PM

July 4: 2nd Group A vs 1st Group B at 12:00 AM

July 4: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group A at 10:00 PM

July 5: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B at 12:00 AM

July 5: Teams: 2nd GA vs 2nd GB at 10:00 PM

July 6: Teams: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B at 12:00 AM

Semifinal 1: July 6 Teams: 2nd S4 vs 3rd S4 at 10:00 PM

Semifinal 2: July 7 Teams: 1st S4 vs 4th S4 at 12:00 AM

July 8: Final at 10:00 PM