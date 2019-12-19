Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 REN vs THU: BBL 09 gets underway from December 17, 2019 and will run till February 8, 2020. The latest iteration of the Australian T20 tournament will be spread across 61 matches with a new format. The top-five teams after the end of the league phase will be in contention for the summit clash. There will be an eliminator (4th vs 5th), Qualifier (1st vs 2nd), Knockout (3rd vs Eliminator Winner), The Challenger (Qualifier Loser vs Knockout Winner). The final will be played between Qualifier Winner and Challenger Winner.

Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions of BBL.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Date: December 19, 2019

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

REN vs THU My Dream11 Team

Aaron Finch (captain), Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Matthew Gilkes, Sam Harper, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Daniel Sams, Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Jonathan Cook, Kane Richardson

REN vs THU Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Alex Doolan, Cameron Boyce, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Jay Lenton

