HK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

HK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020, Match 8: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hong Kong vs Singapore at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok 12:00 AM IST: The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China was initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament but was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule but later withdrew. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong and Singapore will take place at 11:30 AM (IST).

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

HK vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Timothy David (C), Aizaz Khan (VC), Manpreet Singh, Sidhanth Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain

HK vs SIN SQUADS

Hong Kong: Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan (captain), Waqas Khan, Scott McKechni (wk), Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Aftab Hussain, Waqas Barkat, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Hamed Khan

Singapore: Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Anantha Krishna, Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob (captain), Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aritra Dutta, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Vinoth Baskaran, Abdul Bhadelia

