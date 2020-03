Dream11 Team HKCC vs DLSW Prediction Hong Kong ODD: Captain, Vice-Captain & Fantasy Tips For Today Hon

Dream11 Team

HKCC vs DLSW Prediction Hong Kong ODD: Captain, Vice-Captain & Fantasy Tips For Today Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC Probable Playing11, Match, Toss Time at Wong Nai 7 AM IST:

In the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club will face off against Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club at Hong Kong Cricket Club. This match will be taking place on March 15, 2020, at 7:00 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Disaqua Little Sai Wan CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST.

Venue: Wong Nai.

My Dream11 Team

WK : D Jacquier, R Caines

BAT: N Shah, W Khan, M Ahmed Muha

AR: E Scrivener, K Shah(c)

BOWL: E Andrews, I Poole(vc), E Khan, M Hassan

Probable Playing XIs

HKCC: Caines, Jacquier, Buckley, Shah, Mawdsley, Massey, K Shah, Kapur, Andrews, Poole, Tanvee Ahmed

DLSW: I Hussain, Ayaz, A Singh, Ishaq, W Khan, Arshad, Ahmad, E Khan, Nawaz, A Hussain, Hassan

SQUADS

Hong Kong Cricket Club Squad

Quentin Painter, Rory Caines, David Jacquier, Ninad Shah, Tarleton Hepburn, Reid Mawdsley, Ryan Buckley, Tory Raper, Ben Zanol, Ian Massey, Kight Shah, Raag Kapur, Luke Jines, Elliot Scrivener, Brett Long, Tanveer-Ahmed, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Isaac Poole, Jhatavedh Subrahmanyan, Martin Versfeld, Charlie Wallis, David Marriot, Tom Ingram

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Squad

Shahid Wasif, Ikram Hussain, Waqas Khan, Moner Ahmed-Muhammed, Khan Israr-Ahmed, Amandeep Singh, Ibraheem Ishaq Mohammad, Ehsan Ayaz, Harron Arshad, Mehran Zeb, Abdul Arslan, Farhan Hassan-Khan, Noman Ahmad, Mohammad Hassan, Ehsan-Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Asad Nawaz-Khan

