<h2>IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Match 3 - Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match IN-L vs SL-L in Mumbai: Both India and Sri Lanka have began the tournament with victories. India got the better of West Indies while Sri Lanka edged past Australia. <p></p> <p></p>India chased down the target of 151 against West Indies thanks to an unbeaten 74 from opener Virender Sehwag. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defended 161 despite a late comeback led by Nathan Reardon who scored a valiant 96 off 53 to bring Australia back into the contest after they were reduced to 59/7 at one stage. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 7:00 PM IST.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai</strong> <p></p><h2>IN-L vs SL-L My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Virender Sehwag (vice captain), Sameer Dighe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Farveez Maharoof, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Upul Chandana, Chaminda Vaas <p></p><h2>IN-L vs SL-L SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>India Legends:</strong> Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Sameer Dighe (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka Legends:</strong> Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Romesh Kaluvithrana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe