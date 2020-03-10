IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Match 3 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match IN-L vs SL-L in Mumbai: Both India and Sri Lanka have began the tournament with victories. India got the better of West Indies while Sri Lanka edged past Australia.

India chased down the target of 151 against West Indies thanks to an unbeaten 74 from opener Virender Sehwag. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defended 161 despite a late comeback led by Nathan Reardon who scored a valiant 96 off 53 to bring Australia back into the contest after they were reduced to 59/7 at one stage.

TOSS – The toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IN-L vs SL-L My Dream11 Team

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Virender Sehwag (vice captain), Sameer Dighe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Farveez Maharoof, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Upul Chandana, Chaminda Vaas

IN-L vs SL-L SQUADS

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Sameer Dighe (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Romesh Kaluvithrana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

