Check Dream11 India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs NZ on February 7: Despite posting a mammoth total of 347 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, India failed to defend losing by six wickets. While the NZ win has livened up the tour with the hosts claiming their first win of the series, after being whitewashed 0-5, the ODI series comprising three matches is one the line now and India can’t afford to have the kind of bad day they had on the field and with the ball. Heading into the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, India will most likely have a change in personnel, at least in the bowling department.

KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli (CAPTAIN), Ross Taylor (VICE CAPTAIN), Henry Nicholls, Mayank Agarwal, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Mayank Agarwal

Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Kane Williamson, Scott Kuggeleijn.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

