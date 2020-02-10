Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand vs India Prediction, India Tour of New Zealand – Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ vs IND: Having won the T20Is 5-0, India lost the ODI series to New Zealand with a defeat in the first and second ODIs in Hamilton and Auckland. The last limited-overs match of this tour takes place at the Bay Oval on Tuesday and with the return of Kane Williamson, India’s bowlers will be up for a huge task.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand vs India will take place at 7:30 AM (IST).

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli (CAPTAIN), Ross Taylor (VICE CAPTAIN), Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson

Vice-captain Options: Ross Taylor, Shreyas Iyer

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Kane Williamson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

