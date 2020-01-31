Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 4th T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match IND vs NZ in Wellington: An unassailable lead has opened up the window for experimentation but there will be no letup in India’s intensity when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T2oI on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

There is only a short turnaround time for the last two matches, back-to-back in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui on Friday and Sunday, respectively. While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India’s early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. Both skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri pride themselves on a win-at-all-times mentality, and they have a rare chance to blank out a 5-0 sweep in this T20I series, thus etching out a slice of history.

For New Zealand, there is a straightforward change coming up. Colin de Grandhomme is no longer with the squad, giving up his spot for batsman Tom Bruce. This could be an easy swap for the hosts given that they have been light in the middle order during the past three matches.

TOSS – The toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul and Tim Seifert

Batters Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill (VC) and Kane Williamson.

All-Rounders Shivam Dube and Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Hamish Bennett

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c=C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube/Washintgon Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/Daryl Mitchell

IND vs NZ SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner

