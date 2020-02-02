Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 5th T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match IND vs NZ in Mt Maunganui: Dominant India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final T20 International on Sunday (February 2). New Zealand have never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home. Since 2005, they have only once lost all games in a bilateral T20I series at home, going down 2-0 to England back in February 2008.

India will have their mindset elsewhere though, pertinently the experimentation cycle ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The fourth T20I was a step in that direction, but it mostly came to nought with the likes of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube wasting their opportunities. Elsewhere, with Manish Pandey firming up the number six spot, Shreyas Iyer could be promoted to number three. The bigger question is about the keeper-batsman spot. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been benched since suffering a concussion in the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. While he has fully recovered, his spot in the first-choice playing eleven is long gone. In fact, his status in the current scheme of things is far worse.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah could be rested with Mohammed Shami coming back to maintain the three-pacer theory. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is expected to be fit for the clash, after he missed out in Wellington due to a left shoulder niggle. The Black Caps’ team management were confident of his recovery even on Friday. The hosts will have greater concern over their lack of finishing though, after squandering two last over winning positions in two consecutive games, and the series along with.

TOSS – The toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul and Tim Seifert

Batters Tim Seifert

Batters Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (VC), Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders Mitchell Santner

Bowlers Ish Sodhi, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk)/Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett Daryl Mitchell.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner

