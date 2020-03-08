JUV vs INT Dream11 Team

JUV vs INT Serie A 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Juventus vs Inter Milan at Allianz Stadium 1:15 AM IST March 9: Juventus will be aiming to reclaim the top spot from Lazio when they face Inter Milan on Sunday (as per Indian time). They are currently second with 60 points from 25 matches. Inter Milan are a rung below Juventus with 54 points from 24 matches. They will aim to close the gap with them.

TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match Juventus vs Inter Milan is 1:15 AM (IST).

Date: March 9, 2020 (Monday).

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs INT My Dream11 Team

Wojciech Szcz sny, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo Brozovi , Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjani , Romelu Lukako (vice captain), Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

JUV vs INT SQUADS

Juventus: Wojciech Szcz sny, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini , Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjani . Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Gonzalo Higua n, Daniele Rugani, Adrien Rabiot, Merih Demiral, Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlo Pinsoglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Gianluigi Buffon

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Diego God n, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefan de Vrij, Alexis S nchez, Mat as Vecino, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Mart nez, Victor Moses, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Ranocchia, Ashley Young, Kwadwo Asamoah, Borja Valero, Nicol Barella, Christian Eriksen, Daniele Padelli, Sebastiano Esposito, Lorenzo Pirola, Lucien Agoum , Danilo D’Ambrosio, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan kriniar, Tommaso Berni, Marcelo Brozovi , Antonio Candreva, Alessandro Bastoni

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ INT Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team/ Inter Milan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.