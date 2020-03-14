Dream11 Team

KCC vs USRC Prediction Hong Kong ODD: Captain, Vice-Captain & Fantasy Tips For Today Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Servies Recreation Club Probable Playing11, Match, Toss Time at Kowloon Cricket Club 7:30 AM IST:

Kowloon Cricket Club will be up against United Servies Recreation Club in the 2nd game of the day in the CHK Premier League one-day tournament on Sunday. It is a domestic 50-over cricket tournament of Hong Kong where 5 sides will participate in the competition. Kowloon Cricket Club will enter as the hot favourites in the clash against the new entrants United Services. However, no team would want anything less than a win to start the tournament brightly.

TOSS – The toss between Kowloon Cricket Club vs United Servies Recreation Club will take place at 7.00 AM (IST).

Time: 7:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: J Atkison

Batsmen: S Ali, A Abbasi, Nizakat Khan

All Rounder: I Arif, S Khan, W Barkat(vc), Aizaz Khan(c)

Bowler: A Raza, A Mohammed, A Iqbal

Probable Playing XIs

KCC Playing 11- (Expected)

Jamie Atkinson (C), Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Nizakat Khan, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Jay Davidson, Mayur Bora, Ateeq Iqbal, and Daniel Pascoe.

USRC Playing 11- (Expected)

Umar Muhammad (WK), Zakir Hayat, Mohammad Awais Sr., Ahsan Abbasi, Shekawat Ali, Imran Arif (C), Sheryar Khan, Shan Raja, Jahangeer Mohammad, Ehsan Muhammad, and Muhayam Zaman.

SQUADS

Kowloon Cricket Club Squad

Jamie Atkinson (C), Aarush Bhagwat, Muhammad-Khan, Christopher Carter, Nizakat Khan, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barqat, Ahan Trivedi, Lucas Del-Bianco, Daljeet Singh, Adit Gorawara, Simandeep Singh, Hersh Khatri, Matt Stiller, Ateeq Iqbal, Jay Davidson, Richard Waite, Suhaib Ahmed, Devang Bulsara, Mayur Bora, Ali Mohammed, Ashley Caddy, and Daniel Pascoe.

United Sevices Recreation Club Squad

Umar Muhammad, Upul Rupasinghe, Zakir Hayat, Mahroof Hussain, Sheryar Saeed, Muhammad Awais-Jr, Muhammad Awais-Jr, Danyial Butt, Akbar Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Shekawat Ali, Imran Arif (C), Sheryar Khan, Jhangjeb Mohammad, Shan Raja, Gandeep Sandu, Huzafah Mohammad, Jahangeer Mohammad, Hamzah Farooq, Asid Raza, Harcharan Singh, Ehsan Muhammad, and Muhayam Zaman.

