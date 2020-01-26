Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

MUN vs TRN FA Cup 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s 4th Round Match Manchester United vs Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park 8:30 PM IST:

Manchester United vs Tranmere Rovers Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips

Manchester United vs Tranmere Rovers Match Details

Date: January 26, 2020 (India)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Prenton Park

MUN vs TRN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- S Romero

Defenders- M Monthe, L Ridehalgh, E Bailly, D Dalot

Midfielders- K Morris, A Gomes, N Danns

Forwards- A Martial (VC), M Greenwood (C), M Ferrier

Dream11 Probable Playing XI

TRN (Expected Playing 11)- Davies; Ridehalgh, Monthe, Nelson, Caprice; Perkins, Danns; Taylor, Jennings, Morris; Ferrier

MUN (Expected Playing 11)- Romero; Dalot, Baily, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Lingard, Gomes; Martial

SQUADS

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di’Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Victor Lindel f, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

Tranmere Rovers: Ben Jones, Luke Pilling, Bailey Passant, Calum Woods, Liam Ridehalgh, Sid Nelson, George Ray, Emmanuel Monthe, Luke McCullough, Jake Caprice, Evan Gumbs, Kyle Hayde, Harrison Musuamba, Lewis Sinnot, Kieron Morris, Darren Potter, Mark Ellis, David Perkins, Harvey Gilmour, Corey Taylor, Peter Clarke, Carl Spellman, Oliver Banks, George Nugent, Neil Danns, Alex Woodyard, Joe Blackham, Ethan Gouldbourne, Scott Davidson, Paul Mullin, Morgan Ferrier, Connor Jennings, Ishmael Miller, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Bailey Thompson, Danny Walker-Rice, Jake Burton, Stefan Payne

