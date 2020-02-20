Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand vs India Prediction, India Tour of New Zealand 1st Test – Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ vs IND: After the limited-overs leg of the tour ended with each team winning a series, each, India and New Zealand will now square-off in a two-match Test series starting starting February 21 in Basin Reserve, Wellington. The second match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from February 29. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship which is currently being led by top-ranked India.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 3:30 AM (IST).

Time: 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

NZ vs IND My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Kane Williamson (vice-captain), BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin de Grandhomme, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

NZ vs IND Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry

