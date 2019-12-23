<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BIG BASH LEAGUE BBL 2019-20 Match 10 STR vs SCO at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 1:40 PM IST December 23: STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers. Also Check Perth Scorchers Dream 11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. <p></p> <p></p>Toss at 1:10 pm IST Match begins at 1:40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>Your captaincy picks should be from Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Jake Weatherland, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan <p></p> <p></p>Your top picks from the game should include Alex Carey, Philp Salt, Rashid Khan, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed <p></p><h2>STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>Alex Carey (<strong>CAPTAIN</strong>), Ashton Turner, Jake Weatherland, Cameron Bancroft, Jonathan Wells, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (<strong>VICE CAPTAIN</strong>), Cameron Green, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson <p></p><h2>STR vs SCO Probable XI</h2> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C &amp; WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Liam O'Connor, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris <p></p><h2>STR vs SCO Squads</h2> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C &amp; WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Liam O'Connor, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Harry Conway/Liam O'Connor <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction / STR Dream11 Team / Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team / Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team / SCO Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>