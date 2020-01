Dream11 Team Prediction AM-W Vs NSW-W: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women's ODD 2019-20 Match

Dream11 Team Prediction

AM-W Vs NSW-W: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20 Match 20 Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women at Manuka Oval, Canberra 4:30 AM IST January 23:

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AM-W Vs NSW-W, Aussie ODD, New South Wales-Women Dream 11 Team Player List, Australian Capital Territory-Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Match 20, Cricket Tips AM-W Vs NSW-W Match 10, Online Cricket Tips Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women

TOSS – The toss between Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

AM-W Vs NSW-W My Dream11 Team

Healy, Koski, Mack, Haynes, Litchfield, Osborne, Yates, Gardner, Hancock, Smith, Silver-Holmes

SQUADS:

Australian Capital Territory Women: Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie mack, Angela rakes, Annal Lanning, Maddie penna, Erin Osborne, Amy yates, Zoe Cooke, Matlda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Isabella afar as, Carly Leeson, Elizabeth coper-jones

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (C)(WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AM-W Dream11 Team/ NSW-W Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Women Dream11 Team/ Australian Capital Territory Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more