They have been in tremendous form but maintaining their unbeaten run at home will not be easy when former champions ATK face defending champions Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match on Wednesday. The Kolkata franchise has scored the most goals — 10 — at the Saltlake Stadium and their defence too has been at their resolute best but their record will be put to test against Carles Cuadrat’s Bengaluru FC who are unbeaten away this season.

Third-placed ATK who are a point behind the Blues (16 points) are smarting after a loss to FC Goa and a disappointing 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC. Terming Bengaluru FC, as the best team of the season, coach Antonio Habas said, “For us it’s a very important match. We can know our level by playing against last season’s champions. It’s very important for me and my players.” Roy Krishna is ATK’s primary weapon up front with eight goals to his name — five of them coming in their last four outings.

The match between ATK FC and Bengaluru FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (December 25). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Alberto Serr n, Harmanjot Khabra, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Edu Garc a, Francisco Hern ndez Gonz lez, David Williams (captain), Roy Krishna (vice-captain)

ATK vs BFC SQUADS

ATK FC: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu Garc a, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hern ndez Gonz lez, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serr n, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

