AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 After losing to India in the tournament opener Australia beat Sri Lanka, but were in a spot of bother in the chase. Australia have not looked like the world beaters they were when they won this title in 2018. But, against Bangladesh, who lost their last match to India, Australia will be hoping to not only beat the Asian side but also handsomely to increase their run-rate. Bangladesh are the unfancied team coming into the tournament, but if they can follow the template of India against Australia, they have it in them to push the mighty Aussies to the brink.

Here is today’s AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 pick for Cricket

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team

Nigar Sultana, Alyssa Healy (CAPTAIN), Murshida Khatun, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardener, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry (VICE CAPTAIN), Jess Jonassen, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Meghan Schutt

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

At Manuka Oval, Canberra

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Playing 11

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (WK), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter

AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 SQUADS

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Burns, Sophie Molineux

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (WK), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Khadija Tul Kubra

