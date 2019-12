Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: F

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 19 AH-W vs CM-W T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 05:00 AM IST January 1:

Auckland Hearts Women lost their last match against Wellington Blaze Women by six wickets. They have won 4 out of their 6 matches which puts them on the second spot in the points table. Canterbury Magicians Women lost the match against Otago Sparks Women by 66 runs. They have lost 5 matches overall so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

TOSS The toss between Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) on January 1.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper L Hughes

Batswomen K Nation, K Perkins (vice-captain), L Down

All-Rounders F Mackay, J Savage, A Peterson (captain)

Bowlers L Tahuhu, G Sullivan, H Huddleston, R Lill’l

AH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts Women: Anna Peterson (captain), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Roz McNeill, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Tariel Lamb

Canterbury Magicians Women: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Emma Kench, Frankie Mackay (captain), Gabby Sullivan, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Kate Ebrahim, Kirsty Nation/Nat Cox, Laura Hughes, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks

AH-W vs CM-W SQUADS:

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

