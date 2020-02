Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs KAR, Ranji Trophy, Semi-Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Ti

BAN vs KAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Bengal vs Karnataka ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 between Bengal and Karnataka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata starting Saturday. Young Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the Bengal time while Karanataka will be captained by Karun Nair. Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs KAR, Ranji Trophy, Semi-Final. We give you the best team for your fantasy cricket team dream11. KL Rahul is back in the Karnataka team bolstering the Karnataka line-up. Top picks is led by Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj Tiwary, Krishnappa Gowtham and Ishan Porel.

Here is today’s BAN vs KAR Dream11 pick for Cricket

BAN vs KAR Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami, KL Rahul (CAPTAIN), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary (VICE CAPTAIN), Krishnappa Gowtham (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Porel

BAN vs KAR Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST

At Eden Gardens, Kolkata

BAN vs KAR Dream11 Playing 11

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Koushik Ghosh, Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun

BAN vs KAR Dream11 SQUADS

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Koushik Ghosh, Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das, Ashok Dinda, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Agniv Pan and Shreyan Chakraborty.

Karnataka : Karun Nair (captain), Srinivas Sharath (wicketkeeper), Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain and Sharath BR.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Live streaming details

The BEN vs KAR live match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

