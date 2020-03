Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 After already claiming the series 2-0 with one match to spare, Bangladesh will aim to clean sweep the third-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday against Zimbabwe. For Zimbabwe they have been putting up valiant fights but their lack of quality both the bat and ball is there for everybody to see. Their aim will be to take one win off the series and will be playing for pride in this final ODI. For Bangladesh, Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal have been in top form should be your picks for the playing XI. In the bowling department Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan too will be good picks. For Zimbabwe the best player to pick will be Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Sikandar Raza. Sean Williams could be a trump card pick as well.

Here is today’s BAN vs ZIM Dream11 pick for Cricket

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team

Keeper: Liton Das (CAPTAIN)

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Brendon Taylor, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

All-Rounders: Mahmuddullah, Wesley Madhevere (VICE CAPTAIN)

Bowlers: Mehidy Hasan, Donald Tiripano, Shafiul Islam

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Playing 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Somya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (WK), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Shariful Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 SQUADS

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Somya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (WK), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Shariful Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Chris Mpofu

