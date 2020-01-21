Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group C Match 10 BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 at Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 21 : Bangladesh Under-19 got off to the right start at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 demolishing Zimbabwe in a rain-affected encounter. Their dominance can be gauged from the fact that their batsmen required only 11.2 overs to chase down a revised target of 130. On the other hand, Scotland Under-19 endured a heavy loss at the hands of Pakistan Under-19, get bowled out for 75 and will be hoping to put up a better batting performance against Bangladesh Under-19 in their second game. The weather is good at Potchefstroom.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Parvez Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain

Top Picks

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Peet, Liam Naylor

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team

Parvez Hossain, Tomas Mackintosh, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (CAPTAIN), Angus Guy, Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Jasper Davidson, Shoriful Islam (VICE CAPTAIN), Tanzim Hasan, Charlie Peet

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XI

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Islam, Shoriful Islam

BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad

Scotland Under-19s: Angus Guy (C), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Liam Naylor, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Callum Grant, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Sean Fischer-Keogh.

