<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group C Match 10 BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 at Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 21 : Bangladesh Under-19 got off to the right start at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 demolishing Zimbabwe in a rain-affected encounter. Their dominance can be gauged from the fact that their batsmen required only 11.2 overs to chase down a revised target of 130. On the other hand, Scotland Under-19 endured a heavy loss at the hands of Pakistan Under-19, get bowled out for 75 and will be hoping to put up a better batting performance against Bangladesh Under-19 in their second game. The weather is good at Potchefstroom. <p></p><h2>Toss</h2> <p></p>1:00 PM IST <p></p><h2>Match Start time</h2> <p></p>1:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>Captaincy Picks <p></p> <p></p>Parvez Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain <p></p><h2>Top Picks</h2> <p></p>Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Peet, Liam Naylor <p></p><h2>BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Parvez Hossain, Tomas Mackintosh, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (<strong>CAPTAIN</strong>), Angus Guy, Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Jasper Davidson, Shoriful Islam (<strong>VICE CAPTAIN</strong>), Tanzim Hasan, Charlie Peet <p></p><h2>BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XI</h2> <p></p>Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C &amp; WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Islam, Shoriful Islam <p></p><h2>BD-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads</h2> <p></p>Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C &amp; WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad <p></p> <p></p>Scotland Under-19s: Angus Guy (C), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Liam Naylor, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Callum Grant, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Sean Fischer-Keogh.