Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball MIL vs OKC, Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s Basketball Match in Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 6.30 AM IST

Dream11 Team Prediction Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match MIL vs OKC at Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin: In one of the most exciting battles of NBA 2019-20, Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (February 29). Currently leading the Eastern Conference standings, Milwaukee Bucks have already qualified for the NBA playoffs. The Bucks boast of a 50-8 win-loss record in the 58 matches they’ve played in the season so far. They are 9-1 in the last 10 games, including four times in the last four.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder are on the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 37-22 in the 59 games they’ve played so far. Thunder are also in the middle of a pretty consistent streak as they arrive in this match on a five-game winning run. If they continue their impressive run, Oklahoma City can also present a strong case for themselves to qualify for the playoffs.

My Dream11 Team

PG: D Schroder

SG: L Dort, Matthews, Connaughton

SF: K Middleton

PF: Giannis (SP), M Williams

C: S Adams

MIL vs OKC Starting 5s:

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Eric Bledsoe.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Luguentz Dort.

MIL vs OKC Squads

Milwaukee Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

