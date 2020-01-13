Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 30 CM-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Hagley Oval: In the match number 30 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury Magicians will take on the Otago Sparks at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday. After facing six straight defeats in the T20 competition, Magicians finally got few wins under their belt as they have won two of their last three matches. Both the wins for the Magicians came against the Northern Spirit who finished the tournament with seven consecutive losses. The match against Otago Sparks will be Canterbury’s last league match in this year’s Super Smash.

Interestingly, this will be the last match of the league phase before the Sparks face off the Auckland Hearts in the playoff final. The match between Canterbury Magicians and Otago Sparks can be viewed on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury Magicians and Otago Sparks will take place at 4.40 AM (IST).

Time: 5.10 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Katey Martin

Batters Kirsty Nation, Millie Cowan, Eden Carson

All-Rounders Frankie Mackay, Suzie Bates (C), Jacinta Savage (VC)

Bowlers Lea Tahuhu, Amanda Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Jess Simmons

CM-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Jacinta Savage, Georgia Edge, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons.

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C/WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

CM-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Canterbury Magicians: Frances Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Ella Chandler, Nat Cox, Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Allie Mace Cochrane, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan.

Otago Sparks: Katey Martin (C), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Otago Sparks Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team/ CM-W Dream11 Team/ OS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.