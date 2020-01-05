Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Spirit Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 24 CM-W vs NS-W at Hagley Oval: In the match number 24 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury Magicians Women will take on Northern Spirit Women at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Eyeing their maiden win in the tournament, Canterbury Magicians have faced six defeats in all the matches they have placed so far. Magicians finished as the runners-up in the previous edition but this time. Meanwhile, Northern Spirit have won two of their seven matches and have lost each of their last four games. They need to win the remaining three matches to have a chance of finishing in the top three.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury Magicians Women and Northern Spirit Women will take place at 5.10 AM (IST).

Time: 4.40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters Katie Gurrey (C), Kirsty Nation, Brooke Halliday

All-Rounders Frankie Mackay (VC), Jacinta Savage, Felicity Leydon-Davis

Bowlers Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Eimear Richardson, Carolyn Esterhuizen

CM-W vs NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons.

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lauren Heaps.

CM-W vs NS-W SQUADS

Canterbury Magicians: Frances Mackay (C), Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, and Emma Kench.

Northern Spirit: FL Davis, Kate Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, C Sarfield.

