Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Districts vs Otago Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 CD vs OTG of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Napier: In the match no. 19 of Super Smash 2019-20, Central Districts will take on Otago at the McLean Park in Napier on Thursday. Central Districts got off to a great start with two back to back wins in the ongoing T20 extravaganza. However, they lost the plot as they succumbed to three consecutive loses and now they would be eager to win their next game against Otago. With the likes of George Worker, Dane Cleaver and Tom Bruce in the ranks, Districts boast off a very strong batting unit. Despite these heavyweights, they have failed so far to perform as a unit so far. Meanwhile, their bowling is in red-hot form, who have so far restricted the opponents from piling big scores against them during the majority of games.

On the other hand, Otago will look to continue with their winning streak and consolidate their position in the points table. Their squad are producing consistent and strong performances in every department and it is one of the main reasons behind Otago’s success this season. Nathan Smith has certainly turned out to be the find of the season for Otago, who has taken one five-wicket haul in Super Smash 2019-20 and is on the fourth position in the list of leading wicket-takers.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts and Otago at 11.10 AM (IST).

Time: 11.40 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dane Cleaver

Batters Tom Bruce (VC), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom (C), Josh Finnie

All-Rounders George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Nathan G Smith

CD vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Ryan Watson

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae.

CD vs OTG SQUADS

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler.

