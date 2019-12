Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Captain And Vice Captain For To

Dream11 Prediction and Tips

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women at McLean Park, Napier 8:00 AM IST December 23.

Toss at 7.30 AM IST Match begins at 8:00 AM IST on December 23.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batswomen: Ella Chandler, Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente

All Rounders: Frankie Mackay (Captain), Jess Watkin (Vice-Captain), Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan

CH-W vs CM-W Probable XI

Central Hinds Women: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer.

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Nat Cox (WK), Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane.

CH-W vs CM-W Squads

Central Hinds Women:

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

